Hot Seat in 1997 with Judd

Judd Zulgad joins Tyler for the Real Forno Show. They’ll be looking back at the 1997 wildcard playoff game of your Minnesota Vikings vs the Jim Fassel-led New York Giants. Dennis Green was on the hot seat. He had to get the win. It was a cold rainy day in the astroturf-clad Giants Stadium. Randall Cunningham fumbled on two consecutive snaps, and even the sure-handed Cris Carter dropped a pass. The Vikes went down 19-3 by halftime. Things were looking as gloomy as the weather. The game turned out to be very close and most definitely a field goal clinic, but what did it mean for the franchise moving forward? How does it apply to today’s team?

Take this trip down memory lane, that directly led to the offensive philosophy seen in 1998 and hopefully in 2022. Join Tyler with Judd on The Real Forno Show.

