Camryn Bynum helping to organize typhoon relief for the Philippines

When the Minnesota Vikings finish their mandatory mini-camp on Wednesday, the players will have an opportunity to relax a little bit and prepare for the start of Training Camp in late July.

Or, in the case of second-year safety Camryn Bynum, he’ll be heading overseas to fulfill a larger calling.

Bynum has started a GoFundMe to help organize relief for the Philippines in the wake of Hurricane Megi, which damaged the islands this past April.

Last April, a deadly tropical cyclone, Typhoon Megi hit the Philippines. Heavy rains and major landslides pushed mud over villages in Leyte, burying more than 210 homes. As of April 29, the Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has reported 214 deaths, 132 missing, and 8 injured. The devastation in the Philipines hit home for me, and I’ve decided to announce that I will partner with New Life Community Care Foundation to raise money to distribute relief bags, restore and rebuild homes, and conduct mental health support for those traumatized this disaster. Donations coming from the US will be coursed through Keys to Freedom Ministries, New Life’s sister foundation.

Bynum states that he will be going to the islands personally on the 17th of June to help distribute the aid.

I was completely unaware of what Typhoon Megi had done to the Philippines prior to seeing this on social media, but kudos to Bynum for his efforts to help organize this aid. The fundraiser, as I type this, has only been up for about ten hours but still has plenty of time to reach its stated goal of $35,000.

If you can spare a bit, please do so to help a member of our favorite team help out some folks that are greatly in need of it.