Minnesota Vikings News and Links: 8 June 2022

Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are back with your Open Thread for this Wednesday.

Since our last Open Thread:

The Real Forno. . .certainly not to be confused with any of those fake Fornos. . .looked back at the Minnesota Vikings’ 1997 win over the New York Football Giants with Judd Zulgad.

There are five former Vikings on the ballot for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. They’re getting out ahead of things.

Vikings’ safety Camryn Bynum has organized a GoFundMe for typhoon relief in the Philippines, and will be heading to the islands to help distribute the aid next week.

Again, something a little different for today’s media selection.

I watch this monologue from Craig Ferguson probably about once a month or so. Sure, it’s a bit older, but it still resonates.

Also, late-night talk shows haven’t been worth watching since Ferguson left CBS after not getting the Letterman slot, but that’s another debate for another time. Or right here in the Open Thread, if you want.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: