Chad Beebe signs with Houston Texans

Pour one out for the Chad Beebe Era, ladies and gentlemen, because it is officially over with the Minnesota Vikings.

Beebe signed with the Houston Texans on Wednesday, getting back into the NFL after missing the entire 2021 season with a leg injury.

Beebe, the son of former Buffalo Bills and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Don Beebe, was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois following the 2018 NFL Draft. He appeared in 20 games over three seasons with the Vikings, with 14 of those appearances coming in the 2020 season. He caught 26 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season.

Of all the things Beebe did in Minnesota, he’ll likely be best remembered for his performance against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12 of the 2020 season. In that game, he muffed a punt with under two minutes to go that allowed the Panthers to extend their lead to six, 27-21, before being the recipient of the game-winning touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins with less than a minute left to secure a 28-27 Minnesota victory.

Best of luck to Chad Beebe in Houston. . .he had a rough time staying on the field for the Vikings, but he put together a solid effort when he was out there.