Most Talented in the NFC North?

On tonight’s Climbing The Pocket’s Vikings Happy Hour, Matt and Ryan hope you have your drinks ready. Vikings Happy Hour is back tonight and the guys have a loaded show for you in the middle of this slow time frame between the NFL Draft and the Minnesota Vikings’ Training Camp. Someone is going to step up this season similar to how KJ Osborn did last year. Who will it be this year? Also, the NFC North teams have all made some big changes this offseason in players and/or coaching! After all of the moves, who’s the most talented team in the NFC North? Who is the best? The answer might surprise you. Tune in to find out!

Discussion topics tonight for episode 056:

— Let’s chat

— Who can be this year’s KJ Osborn?

— Are the Vikings the most talented team in the NFC North?

