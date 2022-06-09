WATCH: Peyton Manning breaks down Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson

In our efforts to find things to talk about as the Minnesota Vikings’ offseason begins its longest dry spell, we try to find stuff that everyone may have missed the first time. Thanks to the folks from the NFL page on Reddit, we’ve found one.

This is a video of Peyton Manning. . .you know, one of the greatest of all time. . .analyzing the performance of the combo of Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson in the Vikings’ victory over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium this past season.

The video breaks down some of the concepts that the Vikings used to get Jefferson open in one of his biggest performances of the 2021 season. Jefferson finished this game with eight catches for 169 yards and a pair of scores. While there are a lot of positive plays in the video, it also takes a look at one play where Manning clearly calls Jefferson out for making a mistake that led to an interception by Cousins. (The interception was taken away by a penalty, but Cousins did still throw it.)

I like seeing these kinds of things, particularly to get the insights of guys like Manning, who knows a thing or two about elite quarterback and wide receiver performances. And, as always, it’s nice to see the Vikings beat the Packers, so be sure to check out the video and learn more about how the Vikings schemed their way to that victory.