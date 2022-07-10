Happy Birthday to us!

The time has come for us to, once again, celebrate an occasion that we like to observe when it comes about.

Yes, another full year has come off of the calendar since we celebrated the birth of your favorite Minnesota Vikings-centric website. This site went live on 10 July 2006, and we’ve been here pretty much every day since.

Every. . .day.

Members of the writing staff have come and gone over the years, and we may have fewer people now than we used to. . .I’ll be working on that when I get an opportunity. . .but we’re still doing our absolute best every single day to bring you the best and most up-to-date news and perspective about our favorite football team.

I want to thank everyone that’s ever contributed to this here website as a front page writer. One of the keys to success is surrounding yourself with people that are smarter than you are, and for 16 years I’ve managed to do just that. That’s a big part of the reason that this site has consistently been as good as it’s been over the years, and will continue to be going forward.

I also want to thank everyone that makes The Daily Norseman a part of their day in some way, shape, or form. Whether you’re a regular contributor to the Open Threads or you comment on other articles or you just stop by and read what we’ve written, there’s no Daily Norseman without all of our readers. We will continue to do everything that we can to be everything you want us to be and more.

We’re getting ready for another season of Minnesota Vikings football, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully this year will be the year. . .sure, we all have our doubts, but that’s what being a fan is all about, isn’t it?

And, to conclude, a song that seems appropriate for the occasion. . .you know, given the age of the site and everything.

Thanks again, everybody! From the bottom of my heart, I appreciate all of you that contribute to and read this website and allow us to keep going the way we have.