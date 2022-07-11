Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 11 July 2022

We’re back again, ladies and gentlemen! Once again, I apologize for the lack of a Weekend Open Thread. . .we won’t let that happen again.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We talked some more about everyone’s favorite topic when it comes to the Minnesota Vikings. . .Kirk Cousins!
- We’re now old enough to get our driver’s licenses. . .well, in most states, I think. Happy Birthday to us!
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...