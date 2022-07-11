Run Stoppers & the Great Jim Marshall

Can the Minnesota Vikings’ new defensive scheme under Ed Donatell get back to a place where it is consistently stout against the run? Kwesi Adofo-Mensah signed a young Harrison Phillips to answer that. “Horrible Harry” as he is known is coming off his rookie contract and hitting free agency. The big plug in the middle should be hitting his prime with the Vikings much like Lineal Joseph and Pat Williams did years before him. Can he uphold that standard that both of them created and continue to be that immovable object in the middle and stop the run? That’s the idea!

The roster is full right now as everyone finishes their vacations and is prepping for training camp at the end of the month. We all know the team will have just over a month to decide on who will be on the final 53. Darren saw what Kevin Seifert of ESPN wrote and wants to see if we agree. Will you? Who will be cut, especially knowing that the new regime heading up the Vikings has no ties to them other than to provide them the best opportunity for a free and fair evaluation since they took over? Can those 3rd rounders from last year get a chance to prove themselves, or will they be passed by Kwesi’s and Kevin O’Connell’s draftees from this year’s class?

As most Vikings fans know, especially those of us with a grey hair or two, the one Purple People Eater that has yet to make the Hall of Fame has made the finalist list of 25 players to be selected for the class of ’23. Is 2023 the year that the great Jim Marshall gets finally selected? Oh, we hope so! You can join us in discussing why he deserves to be there. Will he make it?

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

