Randy Moss leaves Monday Night Football broadcast team

Over the past few seasons, former Minnesota Vikings star Randy Moss has been a very nice addition to the team on ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcasts. However, we won’t be seeing him on Monday nights going forward.

As a part of the new contract that he has negotiated with ESPN, Moss will no longer appear on Monday Night Football broadcasts this season. He will continue to appear on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, which means that we’ll still continue to see “You Got Mossed” segments while we’re waiting for games to start on Sunday afternoons. Huzzah for that.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon was reportedly showing interest in Moss for their Thursday Night Football broadcasts, which may have been what led to him getting a new contract. It’s also interesting to point out that the decision to leave Monday Night Football was Moss’, not ESPN’s. I’m not sure what the impetus behind Moss wanting to leave MNF was, and it hasn’t been reported anywhere, either.

ESPN has announced that Moss will be replaced by former quarterback Robert Griffin III. That’s. . .not an upgrade.

It’s a damn shame that we won’t be seeing Randy Moss on Monday nights anymore, as he was one of the few highlights of ESPN’s coverage since he joined the team in 2016. But, it was his decision, and I’m glad that he got what he wanted in his new deal.