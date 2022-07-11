Brian Asamoah is sharing his path to the NFL

When the Minnesota Vikings drafted linebacker Brian Asamoah in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it marked another significant milestone in the young man’s career. To document his rise, Asamoah has started a new series on his YouTube channel to show the steps he took to get to where he is.

The first video debuted at 7:00 PM Central time on Monday night, which was about. . .checks watch. . .fifteen minutes ago or so. The first video is below.

Since I haven’t watched the video myself yet. . .it’s debuting literally right now, after all. . .I’ll just give you the description of the video that appears on Asamoah’s YouTube page accompanying the video.

The “Be Authentic” Series is a look inside of Brian Asamoah’s journey to his NFL Career. Episode One will be starting with his preparation at the Exos Training Facility in Arizona before the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

I don’t know how many parts this video series is going to be or what each part is going to detail, but I do know that I’m very much looking forward to watching it when I get an opportunity.