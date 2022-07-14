Kevin O’Connell talks about the Vikings’ roster with the Irish NFL Show

I think I speak for the majority of Minnesota Vikings fans when I say we’re pretty excited to have Kevin O’Connell as the tenth head coach in team history. An upcoming interview lets us know that he’s pretty excited to be here as well, given the talent that this roster has to work with.

Our friends from the Irish NFL Show have given us a preview clip of an interview they were able to conduct with Coach O’Connell, where he talks about the Vikings’ roster and how excited he is to get everyone on the field and working this Training Camp.

If you can’t see the video for whatever reason, you can get it on our FaceBook page.

This clip is focused on the offense, and O’Connell predominantly talks about the players at the skill positions. Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are first and foremost, obviously, but O’Connell also says that he’s happy with the depth that the team has at the receiver position. He’s also quite happy with the combination of Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison in the backfield.

O’Connell also mentions that he’s happy with the progress that the offensive line is making, which is good given the way they’ve looked in recent seasons. Finally, he does talk about Kirk Cousins and that he’s been “phenomenal,” and briefly touches on the relationship that the two of them had in the one season that they were together in Washington.

The full interview with Coach O’Connell will debut on Sunday, 17 July, on the YouTube Channel for The Irish NFL Show. It’s set for 8:00 PM Irish time, which is 2:00 PM Central time.

Thanks to the folks from The Irish NFL Show for sharing this clip with us, and I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the entire interview.