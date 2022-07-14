Report: Reunion between Kyle Rudolph, Vikings “not off the table”

The lack of depth at the tight end spot behind Irv Smith Jr. for the Minnesota Vikings is something that quite a few people. . .yours truly included. . .are a bit concerned about. On Thursday, a rumor hit social media that makes it appear as though the Vikings might be looking at doing something about that.

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph has interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp. The #Bucs have been involved, I'm told, and a reunion with the #Vikings is not off the table. This situation should crystallize some time before camps open. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 14, 2022

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, a reunion between the Vikings and longtime tight end Kyle Rudolph is “not off the table” as we get closer to the start of Training Camp.

Rudolph was drafted by the Vikings in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame and spent his first ten NFL seasons in the purple and gold. He then signed with the New York Giants for 2021 on a two-year, $12 million contract, but his time in New York didn’t go as he had hoped. He caught just 26 passes for 257 yards this past season with one touchdown, leading the Giants to cut him in March.

If Rudolph were to return to the Vikings, he would be the #2 tight end on the depth chart behind Smith Jr., who is returning after missing all of last season with a meniscus tear. Rudolph’s final season in Minnesota was far from his best. . .he caught 28 passes for just 334 yards and one touchdown while missing four games. . .but he could provide a solid hand if Smith were to miss any more time.

Kyle Rudolph might not be the difference between the Vikings being a solid team and a Super Bowl contender at this point, but his return is something that, at least in my opinion, would make the roster better, and that’s the most you can ask for from any signing two weeks before Training Camp gets underway.

What do you think of the prospect of a reunion between the Vikings and Kyle Rudolph, folks?