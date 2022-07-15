Justin Jefferson likes himself (and we like him, too)

Earlier this week, we talked about a poll conducted by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that ranked the best wide receivers in the National Football League. Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson checked in at #4 on that list, and you could probably make the argument that he deserves to be higher.

He apparently thinks so, too.

In a lengthy interview with Bleacher Report, Jefferson was asked to name the five best wide receivers in the National Football League. He puts himself in second place on the list, behind only Davante Adams. Adams is in Las Vegas now, which means that Jefferson has deemed himself to be the best receiver in the NFC. I could be convinced of that.

Jefferson’s top five features Adams, himself, a tie for third place between Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp, and Stefon Diggs, who Jefferson was (essentially) traded for before the 2020 NFL Draft.

I think it’s a bit of a bold move putting himself in front of a guy that nearly reached the 2,000-yard receiving mark this past season in Kupp, but on the other hand I love the confidence he’s showing in himself by doing so. I mean, we know that he’s great. . .it’s just a matter of how great he’s going to be going forward.

Also, in something that’s a bit more light-hearted, it appears that Jefferson has a favorite spot to get the Twin Cities’ signature burger.

@Bologna997 Favorite restaurant in Minnesota? The Nook. It has gooey cheese inside the meat, and it’s pretty good.

Now, while Jefferson doesn’t call the burger in question a Juicy Lucy, we all know darn well that’s what it’s called. With the debate over who has the best Juicy Lucy in the Twin Cities one that will continue on for the foreseeable future, it appears that Jefferson has made his endorsement. Maybe he’ll start doing endorsements for The Nook. Heck, maybe he already is.

You can check out the rest of the Justin Jefferson interview with Bleacher Report (done in an “Ask Me Anything” format) at the link above.