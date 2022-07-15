Looking back and looking ahead with Bears Talk Underground

It’s the time of year when everyone is doing their different previews, and our friend Larry Dyer at Bears Talk Underground is no different. Yours truly got the opportunity to sit down with Larry and talk about both the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings as far as what we can expect for the 2022 season.

You can either listen to the show on the Bears Talk Underground website, or you can check it out on the embedded player below:

In this episode, Larry and I take some time to look back at last season as well as the 2022 NFL Draft for both of our teams. We also talk a bit about what we expect from both of our teams for the upcoming season, given that both squads have changed General Managers and Head Coaches since last season and are charting a new path forward for their clubs.

The episode checks in at just under an hour and 20 minutes, and it’s always a good time getting an opportunity to talk with Larry about our teams. . .and neither of us has gotten over the fact that the Week 18 game this year is at Soldier Field rather than at U.S. Bank Stadium. Man. . .sure hope there’s nothing on the line for the Vikings in that one (in a positive way, of course).

I hope you enjoy this episode of Bears Talk Underground as much as Larry and I enjoyed putting it together. Let us know what you think in the comments!