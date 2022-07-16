Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 16-17 July 2022

We’ve made it to the weekend, everybody! By this time next week, we’ll be talking about Minnesota Vikings rookies reporting to Training Camp and the official start of the 2022 season. And not a moment too soon, am I right?
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Justin Jefferson did an interview with Bleacher Report that touched on a bunch of different topics.
- We sat down with Larry from Bears Talk Underground to look ahead to the 2022 season for both the Vikings and the Bears.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...