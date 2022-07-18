Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 18 July 2022

Welcome to Monday at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website, everyone! When we do next Monday’s Open Thread, the rookies (and some other players) for the purple will have reported to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan for the start of Training Camp! We’re almost there, everyone.

Also, we still don’t have access to our Twitter account, but hopefully that situation is going to be rectified sooner rather than later.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Is mid-July too early for a 2023 Mock Draft? According to Mark, no. . .no, it is not.

Colin Cowherd doesn’t think the Vikings are going to win 16 games anymore. He’s moved his prediction back to a much more realistic 13 or 14.

Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins apparently didn’t like each other. Who knew? (Everyone. Everyone knew.)

