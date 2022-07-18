Madden NFL 23 ratings revealed for Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen

We’ve had several different conversations over the past few days about where Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson ranks among his peers, and now another outlet has weighed in.

Top 10 WRs in Madden NFL 23:



Davante Adams: 99

Cooper Kupp: 98

Tyreek Hill: 97

DeAndre Hopkins: 96

Stefon Diggs: 95

Justin Jefferson: 93

Mike Evans: 92

Terry McLaurin: 91

Keenan Allen: 91

Amari Cooper: 90 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 18, 2022

EA Sports has started to reveal some of the rankings for the players in the upcoming Madden NFL ‘23 video game, and Jefferson is the sixth-highest ranked receiver in this year’s update.

Former Packers star Davante Adams is one of the members of the elusive “99 Club” of Madden stars, so he’s on top of the list. Also ahead of Jefferson this year are Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, and Stefon Diggs. Jefferson is rated a 93 on the Madden scale.

Jefferson’s running mate, Adam Thielen, is also ranked pretty highly, coming in with a rating of 88. That rating puts Thielen ahead of last year’s rookie sensation, Ja’Marr Chase, who is “only” an 87 to start with.

It’s important to note that these ratings will shift throughout the season as the players either exceed expectations or fall short of them. So, just because Jefferson is behind a few players as it stands right now, that doesn’t mean he’s going to be there by the time the season ends.

The folks from Electronic Arts also revealed their tight end rankings, but nobody on the Vikings’ roster cracked the Top 15 at the position. That makes sense given that Irv Smith Jr. missed all of last year and Tyler Conklin has moved on to the New York Jets.