Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 19 July 2022

Good morning, and Happy Tuesday from your favorite (and still Twitter-less) website dedicated to the Minnesota Vikings! As always, this is where you can congregate with your fellow fans of the purple to talk about pretty much anything you want as we wait for the new season to finally get underway.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Some of the ratings for Madden NFL ‘23 have been released, and Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen still comprise a pretty solid pair of receiving threats.

And that was all I had the opportunity to get to yesterday. Sorry. . .ton of real-life stuff going on, but I’ll try to do better today.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: