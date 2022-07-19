A pretty impressive stat about Kirk Cousins

One of the things that detractors of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins like to say is that he’s really just a “stat guy” that pads his numbers in “garbage time.” You can debate whether or not that’s actually true. . .it’s not, but you can debate it. . .the folks from NFL Gameday put out a stat that’s pretty impressive no matter how you slice it.

Only 3 QBs in NFL history have had 30k yards and 200 TD in their first 115 games.



Dan Marino

Peyton Manning

Kirk Cousins pic.twitter.com/e5YDVqxgVC — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) July 18, 2022

According to NFL Gameday, Cousins is one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history with over 30,000 yards and 200 touchdowns in their first 115 career games. The other two are a couple of guys named Dan Marino and Peyton Manning who you’ve probably heard of before.

Yes, I know that Kirk Cousins’ win-loss record as a starting NFL quarterback is 59-59-2. We hear that every time a Cousins stat comes up. I’m sure that Manning and Marino had much better win-loss records in their 115-game stretches than Cousins has in his. The fact that the Vikings were, essentially, even a little bit competitive over the past two seasons with a defense as putrid as theirs has a lot to do with Cousins, if we’re being honest.

I think we’re all expecting Cousins to have another big statistical year in 2022 under Kevin O’Connell, if he can stay healthy. If the team can get a couple of bounces this year that they haven’t gotten over the past two seasons, maybe all of those statistics will get the Vikings to a significantly better record and a chance at another post-season run.