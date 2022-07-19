Intriguing Things Ahead of Vikings Training Camp

On tonight’s episode of The Real Forno Show, the last one before the Minnesota Vikings training camp kicks off! With a new coaching staff and front office coming in, there are a lot of intriguing things to look at. Over the course of tonight’s episode, myself and producer Dave will be looking into just that.

-Can Kevin O’Connell take Kirk Cousins to a new level?

-What does the running back room look like behind Dalvin Cook?

-WR depth after Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Does KJ Osborn lock down WR3? Can Ihmir Smith-Marsette step up?

-What ends up being the starting five on opening day? Does Garrett Bradbury get overtaken at center? Who wins the right guard job?

-EDGE depth will be fun to watch. Patrick Jones II, DJ Wonnum, and Janarius Robinson are the three competing for that EDGE 3 spot.

-Who is the third starter along the DL? Watts? Lynch? Otomewo?

-The top three linebackers are set with Eric Kendricks, Jordan Hicks, and Brian Asamoah. Who gets the guaranteed fourth spot? Surratt? Lynch? Dye? Connelly?

-The cornerback room has some talent now, but how does the order shake-up?

-Will Lewis Cine be the day one starter or does that go to de facto incumbent Cam Bynum?

Strap in and join host Tyler Forness and producer Dave live tonight!

Fan with us!!! Tyler Forness @TheRealForno and Dave Stefano @Luft_Krigare producing this @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s production, on the @RealFornoShow, and enjoying an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.