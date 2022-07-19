Vikings waive Nate Stanley, open up roster spot

With rookies reporting to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center for the start of Training Camp in less than a week, the Minnesota Vikings have made a move that might actually have some intrigue behind it.

On Tuesday, the team waived quarterback Nate Stanley. Stanley was a seventh-round pick for the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He spent 2020 on the practice squad and 2021 on injured reserve after being waived during the final cuts.

Stanley’s most notable moment as a Viking came last season when he and cornerback Patrick Peterson had some high-stakes negotiations for Stanley’s #7 jersey, as Peterson wanted to switch to that number when he came to Minnesota. In exchange for the number, Stanley got Peterson to buy new shoulder pads for Menomonie High School, Stanley’s alma mater. While Stanley could have gotten something for himself out of the deal, he chose to look elsewhere, which was pretty awesome of him.

The waiving of Stanley opens up a spot on the Vikings’ 90-man roster, so the intrigue is now who the Vikings will bring in to fill that spot. Will they sign J.C. Tretter after a summer of fans wondering if the team will bring him in? Will the recently-suggested reunion with Kyle Rudolph take place?

Or will the Vikings sign somebody that most of us don’t readily know? If I were a betting man, that’s the way I’d lean, I think.

What do you think the Vikings are going to do with this newly-opened roster spot, folks?