 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 2-3 July 2022

The weekend is here!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
NFL: Minnesota Vikings Minicamp Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a little bit on the late side, but that’s okay. . .your Open Thread for the Saturday and Sunday portion of this holiday weekend is here!

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

  • Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips was once again recognized as the most underrated player on the Minnesota Vikings. Hopefully we don’t get to a point where his underratedness is overrated (which I believe is called the Hines Ward effect).
  • NFL.com thinks that Kene Nwangwu is the Vikings’ best chance for a first-time Pro Bowler in the near future.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...