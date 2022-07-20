SB Nation Reacts: Which Vikings’ Day 3 draft pick are you the most excited about?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.

We are just a few days away from the start of Training Camp for the 2022 NFL season, ladies and gentlemen, and we want to know who you’re going to be keeping an eye on when the action starts at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

One of the most intriguing aspects of any Training Camp is how the new draftees are adjusting to the NFL, and we want to know which member of the Vikings’ 2022 draft class you’re the most excited to see in action. Now, everyone’s usually excited to see the guys taken in the first two rounds suit up, so we’re specifically focusing on the six young men that were selected on Day 3 of this year’s NFL Draft.

Take a minute or two to toss your answer into the poll below and let us know which of the Vikings’ late draft picks you’re the most excited about, and talk about why down in the comments section. I’ve got my own thoughts on this one, but I’ll wait until the answers are revealed so as not to potentially influence the poll in any way.

Have at it, ladies and gentlemen!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/0APTPV/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.