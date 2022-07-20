Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 20 July 2022

Yes, it’s that day once again. What day? You know what day.
That’s right, it’s another hump day here at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website! And yes, I do believe those camels are a whole lot healthier than the one I put in the picture last week.
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- We brought you a statistic that puts Kirk Cousins in some. . .dare we say. . .elite company.
- The Real Forno took a look at some of the more intriguing storylines heading into Vikings Training Camp. (We’re about five days away, everyone.)
- The Vikings made an actual roster move on Tuesday, waiving quarterback Nate Stanley to make room for. . .well, someone, presumably.
Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:
- No discussion of politics or religion
- No feeding of the trolls
- Leave the gender hatred at the door
- Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
- Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
- No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
- If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
- While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.
Loading comments...