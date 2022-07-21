Kyle Rudolph to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Minnesota Vikings still have an open spot on their 90-man roster just a few days before Training Camp is scheduled to get underway in Eagan. While we don’t know who will be filling that spot yet, we now know that it will not be one of the more prominent names that had been mentioned in recent rumors.

Our friends from Bucs Nation (among others) are reporting that veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph will be signing a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The Bucs lost future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski to (another) retirement this offseason, and while Rudolph obviously won’t provide everything that Gronk did to the Tampa Bay offense, he does give them a solid hand to potentially help fill in the gap.

About a week ago, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that the prospect of a reunion between Rudolph and the Vikings was not off the table, but it certainly appears that’s the case now. I’m not sure if the Vikings intend to bring in another tight end or if they’re satisfied with what they have at that spot now, but we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on the situation.

Once again, former Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph will not be returning to Minnesota for 2022, as he is reportedly signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.