Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 22 July 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, it is Friday. And this particular Friday means that we have made it through the last week of the calendar year where there is no football. Yes, when we come back to you with Monday’s open thread, the rookies for the Minnesota Vikings will have reported to Training Camp and the veterans will be showing up soon after.

Friends, Romans, countrymen. . .we made it. I’m not entirely sure how, but we made it.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Kyle Rudolph isn’t coming back to Minnesota after all, as he’s signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead.

The Vikings have some pretty solid playmakers on the roster, but I’m pretty sure we knew that already.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: