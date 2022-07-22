SB Nation Reacts Results: Day 3 Draft Picks for the Vikings

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Minnesota Vikings fans and fans across the country.
The results for our most recent SB Nation Reacts polls are in, ladies and gentlemen! A few days ago, we asked you which of the Minnesota Vikings’ Day 3 draft picks you were the most excited to see in Training Camp this preseason, and even though the race for the top spot was a close one, we do have a winner.
In a very close race, cornerback Akayleb Evans, the team’s fourth-round pick this past April, narrowly edged out Jalen Nailor for the top spot in our poll. Evans picked up 31% of your votes, squeezing just ahead of the 30% that Nailor picked up. Running back Ty Chandler came in third at 22%, while defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo checked in with 11%. The team’s other two Day 3 picks, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe and tight end Nick Muse, combined for 6% of the vote in our poll.
To be honest, I voted for Lowe, because ever since I heard his backstory and what he’s been through to get to where he is I’ve been pulling for him. I honestly think he’s got a solid chance to stick as the swing tackle for this team if he’s ready to go for Training Camp, so I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on his progress.
But I can understand the excitement for Evans and Nailor, honestly. Evans is at a significant position of need for the Vikings, and Minnesota obviously thought highly enough of him to surrender a 2023 pick to move up in the fourth round to secure him a few months ago. Nailor has all of the tools to be an exciting player for the Vikings, but dealt with a lot of injury issues during his time at Michigan State. If he can stay healthy, he could be a big part of the competition at the bottom of the depth chart at wide receiver.
There’s your results, folks!
