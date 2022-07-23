Your Minnesota Vikings pre-Training Camp roster

Training Camp for the 2022 Minnesota Vikings officially gets underway tomorrow when the rookies (and selected other players) report to the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan. The pre-camp roster is set, and we want to make sure we give you a full rundown of everyone that’s there, so this is a full breakdown of all the players that will be taking part in this year’s camp, broken down by position with jersey numbers included. Players are grouped by the positions that they are shown at on the Vikings’ official website Enjoy!

Offense (42)

Quarterbacks (3)

#8 - Kirk Cousins

#14 - Sean Mannion

#11 - Kellen Mond

Running Backs (5)

#32 - Ty Chandler

#4 - Dalvin Cook

#38 - Bryant Koback

#2 - Alexander Mattison

#26 - Kene Nwangwu

Fullbacks (2)

#36 - Jake Bargas

#30 - C.J. Ham

Wide Receivers (12)

#85 - Dan Chisena

#89 - Thomas Hennigan

#9 - Trishton Jackson

#18 - Justin Jefferson

#81 - Bisi Johnson

#87 - Myron Mitchell

#83 - Jalen Nailor

#17 - K.J. Osborn

#13 - Blake Proehl

#15 - Ihmir Smith-Marsette

#19 - Adam Thielen

#25 - Albert Wilson

Tight Ends (5)

#40 - Zach Davidson

#82 - Ben Ellefson

#86 - Johnny Mundt

#34 - Nick Muse

#84 - Irv Smith Jr.

Centers (2)

#56 - Garrett Bradbury

#60 - Josh Sokol

Guards (6)

#72 - Ezra Cleveland

#73 - Jesse Davis

#52 - Wyatt Davis

#68 - Kyle Hinton

#67 - Ed Ingram

#74 - Oli Udoh

Guard/Center (2)

#62 - Chris Reed

#65 - Austin Schlottman

Tackles (5)

#64 - Blake Brandel

#71 - Christian Darrisaw

#63 - Vederian Lowe

#75 - Brian O’Neill

#61 - Timon Parris

Defense (43)

Defensive Linemen (11)

#79 - Jonathan Bullard

#92 - James Lynch

#76 - T.Y. McGill

#90 - Esezi Otomewo

#97 - Harrison Phillips

#50 - T.J. Smith

#51 - Tyarise Stevenson

#78 - Jullian Taylor

#94 - Dalvin Tomlinson

#93 - Jalen Twyman

#96 - Armon Watts

Linebackers (8)

#33 - Brian Asamoah

#57 - Ryan Connelly

#45 - Troy Dye

#58 - Jordan Hicks

#54 - Eric Kendricks

#47 - William Kweneku

#48 - Blake Lynch

#41 - Chazz Surratt

Outside Linebackers (8)

#99 - Danielle Hunter

#91 - Patrick Jones II

#59 - Zach McCloud

#31 - Andre Mintze

#95 - Janarius Robinson

#55 - Za’Darius Smith

#43 - Luiji Vilain

#98 - D.J. Wonnum

Cornerbacks (10)

#23 - Andrew Booth Jr.

#29 - Kris Boyd

#3 - Cameron Danztler

#21 - Akayleb Evans

#27 - Nate Hairston

#20 - Harrison Hand

#35 - Parry Nickerson

#7 - Patrick Peterson

#5 - Tye Smith

#39 - Chandon Sullivan

Safeties (6)

#37 - Mike Brown

#24 - Camryn Bynum

#6 - Lewis Cine

#46 - Myles Dorn

#44 - Josh Metellus

#22 - Harrison Smith

Special Teams (4)

Kicker (1)

#1 - Greg Joseph

Punter (2)

#16 - Jordan Berry

#66 - Ryan Wright

Long Snapper (1)

#42 - Andrew DePaola

As things stand right now, the Vikings still appear to have a roster spot open. We don’t know who will fill that spot, if anyone, before camp gets underway.

But that’s your Vikings’ roster going into Training Camp, folks. If you go, enjoy the trip!