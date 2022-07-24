The Minnesota Vikings are on the eve of starting training camp. It is the day before Vikings training camp and Darren and Dave are excited to dive into it with this primer. What you need to know and why you need to know it. The rookies report tomorrow and some like Lewis Cine, Ed Ingram, and even Andrew Booth have a chance to start their careers by earning starting jobs.

We’ll look at the team’s depth chart by position group. Where there are questions, discuss who should backup who or who can win starting positions. Then get to the backup quarterback position. Kirk Cousins has never suffered a major injury and rarely gets hurt. However, if that luck changes, the fate of the Vikings resides as of now in Sean Mannion’s or Kellen Mond’s hands. Can the newly hired coaches bring out the best in either, especially Mond? Join the conversation.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1 - Rookies report tomorrow

Theme #2 - Projected depth chart

Theme #3 – Backup QB Situation

