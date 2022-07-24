Five Good Questions with Football Outsiders This Week

It’s that time of year when the guys from Football Outsiders release their annual almanac. As we’ve done in past years, in order to help them celebrate we’ve gotten the opportunity to ask them some questions about this year’s Minnesota Vikings squad.

We’re going to be doing an expanded version of our “Five Good Questions” segments with Derrik Klassen, who wrote the Vikings’ chapter of this year’s Football Outsiders Almanac. We’ll be doing one question a day for five days starting on Tuesday. What questions are we asking? Well, here’s a preview:

Tuesday: Will the Vikings get a “new coach bounce” from Kevin O’Connell?

Wednesday: Which newcomer will have the greatest impact on the Vikings this season?

Thursday: Where do you rank Kirk Cousins among NFL quarterbacks?

Friday: What are the biggest strengths and weaknesses of this year’s Vikings roster?

Saturday: Why do the 2022 projections from Football Outsiders like the Vikings so much?

Yes, Football Outsiders is expecting the Vikings to have a pretty good season this year. You can be as excited about or frightened by this as you deem appropriate.

If you want to get your hands on a copy of this year’s Football Outsiders Almanac, you can do so over at their website. If you’re more partial to an old-school print version, you can get one from Amazon.

We’re very much looking forward to sharing Derrik’s answers to our questions about the Vikings, and we hope that you’ll enjoy reading them as well. With that, look for these questions and answers starting on Tuesday!