Ed Ingram signs rookie contract

The rookies for the Minnesota Vikings have officially arrived at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, and one of them celebrated by putting his name on his first-ever NFL contract.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press (among others), guard Ed Ingram has signed his rookie contract with the Vikings. It’s a four-year deal worth $5.998 million. . .not six million, but 5.998 million. . .and a signing bonus of $1.542 million.

Ingram was the second of the Vikings’ two second-round picks in this past April’s draft after playing his college ball at LSU. He is expected to come in and immediately compete for the starting spot at right guard, the only spot on the offensive line that new head coach Kevin O’Connell has declared to be “open” going into Training Camp.

Ingram’s signing means that only one member of the Vikings’ ten-man draft class is still unsigned. That’s the Vikings’ other second-round pick, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. There hasn’t been any word on what the holdup with Booth’s deal is, but since everything is pretty well set as far as the numbers are concerned it’s likely just a matter of time before he puts pen to paper himself.

Training Camp is here, folks, and Ed Ingram has signed his first NFL contract just in time to be a part of it.