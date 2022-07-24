Andrew Booth Jr. signs rookie contract

The Minnesota Vikings’ rookies (and some other select players) have reported to Training Camp, and now every single one of them is under contract.

On Sunday night, the Vikings signed the last member of their 2022 NFL Draft class that had yet to put pen to paper in cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Booth’s contract is a four-year deal worth $8.31 million, including a $3.22 million signing bonus.

Booth was the first of the Vikings’ two second-round picks in this past April’s Draft, with the team moving back up in the second round after trading down earlier in the evening to acquire him. He has missed the entirety of the offseason program as he recovered from sports hernia surgery, so we’ll have to see whether or not he starts out on the Physically Unable to Perform list before practices officially get underway.

Booth is going to have an opportunity to make an impact in a young and developing Vikings’ secondary. He’ll also have the opportunity to learn from future Hall of Famer Patrick Peterson, who appears to be locked into one of the starting spots at corner. Booth will have to compete with Cameron Dantzler (among others) for the other starting spot, but given that he’s a bit behind the curve he could have an uphill battle.

The entire draft class is under contract for the Vikings, folks. Hooray!