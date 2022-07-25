Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 July 2022

It’s officially football season, everyone! Members of the Minnesota Vikings have started reporting for this year’s Training Camp, which means that the drought is officially over. How great is that, eh?
Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .
- Two members of the Vikings made the Pro Football Focus list of the 50 best NFL players.
- Patrick Peterson thinks that this year’s defense will be much better than last year’s was.
- Here’s a full breakdown of the Vikings’ roster as we head into Training Camp.
- Two Old Bloggers talked about some of the storylines heading into camp for this year.
- This week, we’ll be asking Five Good Questions from the folks at Football Outsiders about this year’s edition of the Vikings.
- Ed Ingram signed his rookie contract. (Finally.)
- Andrew Booth Jr. signed his rookie contract, too. (Also finally.)
