 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 25 July 2022

Let’s get it started!

By Christopher Gates
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

It’s officially football season, everyone! Members of the Minnesota Vikings have started reporting for this year’s Training Camp, which means that the drought is officially over. How great is that, eh?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new:

  • No discussion of politics or religion
  • No feeding of the trolls
  • Leave the gender hatred at the door
  • Keep the bad language to a minimum (using the spoiler tags, if you must)
  • Speaking of which, if discussing a newer show or movie, please use spoiler tags
  • No pictures that could get someone fired or in serious trouble with their employer
  • If you can’t disagree in a civil manner, feel free to go away
  • While navigating the open thread, just assume it’s sarcasm.

More From Daily Norseman

Loading comments...