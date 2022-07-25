Vikings sign TE Shaun Beyer to fill out 90-man roster

Heading into the first week of Training Camp, the Minnesota Vikings had an open spot on their 90-man roster. Were they saving it to sign a possible big-name free agent?

Apparently not.

Vikings signing tight end Shaun Beyer, a former Denver Broncos player who played collegiately at Iowa, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) July 25, 2022

Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network is reporting that the Vikings are signing former Denver Broncos tight end Shaun Beyer to fill their open roster spot.

Beyer was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Broncos last year after playing his college ball at Iowa. He caught a couple of passes in the preseason and was a part of Denver’s final cuts. He then spent the entire 2021 season on Denver’s practice squad.

The depth chart is a little thin at tight end for the Vikings behind Irv Smith Jr., who is coming off of an injury himself. I don’t know how much of an opportunity Beyer is going to get to make the final roster, but at least he’ll get the chance to put himself out there a little bit for teams to see.

Welcome to Minnesota, Shaun Beyer!