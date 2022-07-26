Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 26 July 2022

Good morning, everyone! Starting today, every member of the Minnesota Vikings is going to be in Eagan, and the overwhelming majority of them will be ready to go for Training Camp 2022! I don’t know about you, but I’m looking forward to hearing about what the team is doing to get ready for the upcoming season.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

The team signed former Denver Broncos tight end Shaun Beyer to put their roster back at 90 players.

The Vikings also put wide receiver Blake Proehl and linebacker Ryan Connelly on the Physically Unable to Perform List, meaning they won’t be practicing with the team just yet.

Don’t forget, today we’ll be kicking off our series of questions with Football Outsiders about this year’s team. Look for that to be up and ready for your reading pleasure in a few hours.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: