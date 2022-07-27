Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 27 July 2022

It’s the middle of the week and another hump day is upon us, ladies and gentlemen! On top of that, the first practice of Training Camp for your Minnesota Vikings is scheduled for today with everyone in attendance and (almost everyone) ready to go.

Oh, and we’re finally back on Twitter! You can decide if that’s a good thing or a bad thing.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We kicked off our Five Good Questions series with Football Outsiders with a look at whether or not Kevin O’Connell can give the Vikings a “new coach bounce.”

The Real Forno Show has a brand new episode for you with a look ahead to Training Camp.

The Vikings have one more player that won’t be practicing today when things get started, as cornerback Nate Hairston was placed on the Non-Football Injury list.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: