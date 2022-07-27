Danielle Hunter and K.J. Osborn hit London to promote International Series

The Minnesota Vikings will kick off this year’s NFL International Series when they travel to London in Week 4 to battle the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings are the road team for that contest, and a couple of their players hit the road to get a look around London and see what it’s all about.

(Yes, you’ll have to watch the video on YouTube. Sorry.)

Defensive end Danielle Hunter and wide receiver K.J. Osborn have debuted Part 1 of their “U.K. Adventures” to promote this year’s London game. After a couple of attempts to hit the intro. . .apparently “Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” is difficult to get out. . .the two of them get a tour of the stadium that they’ll be playing in this October. This is the Vikings’ third trip to the U.K. in the past decade, and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the third different venue they’ve played in. They faced the Pittsburgh Steelers at Wembley Stadium in 2013 and traveled to Twickenham Stadium when they faced the Browns in 2017.

They start off in the visiting locker room for NFL teams, which Hunter seems to be impressed with. Even though the Vikings are the road team for this year’s international game, Hunter anticipates that the Vikings will have more fans in the house. He’s probably right.

Hunter and Osborn then head through the media area to the locker room for the Spurs football team with all the jerseys hanging up. They attempt to stir up a little controversy by asking their guides who Spurs’ best player is. The guides then attempt to turn the tables by asking Hunter and Osborn who the Vikings’ best player is, a question they deftly avoid. Both Vikings players are then presented with Spurs jerseys, which is a nice touch.

I won’t spoil the rest of the video. . .pretty much given you the first half of it. . .but it appears that Osborn and Hunter are pretty impressed with everything about the stadium. I’m not sure what other adventures the two of them will get up to in their promotional quest, but I’m quite interested to find out.