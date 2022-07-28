Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 28 July 2022

Norske Thorsday, everybody, and welcome to a world where we have Minnesota Vikings Training Camp to talk about! Yes, the first practice of the Kevin O’Connell era is officially in the books and the quest for glory in 2022-23 has started.

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Our series with Football Outsiders continued with a question about who the most impactful newcomer for the purple this year would be.

Danielle Hunter and K.J. Osborn got to visit London ahead of this year’s International Series, and they’ve started to share their adventures.

Justin Jefferson isn’t mad about not breaking the Vikings’ single-season receiving yardage record last year.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is learning that people want you to be honest with them. Until you’re honest with them.

Jim Marshall is not going to be a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Ridiculous, as always.

