Don’t Sleep on the Vikings

Vikings Happy Hour is back! And we’re excited for a new season with our awesome fans! Join us as Matt and Ryan talk about the start of the Minnesota Vikings Training Camp. All the players have reported and some had their moment with the press today. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell had theirs yesterday. It is a pleasure to see drills happening this afternoon in this early acclimation period of camp. Is this a team to sleep on? Most non-Vikings football fans and media think so. Do you like that underdog role for the team? Does this team embrace that? Can they change that narrative? Tune in to find out!

Discussion topics tonight for episode 057:

- Are the Vikings being slept on?

- Who has the most to prove during this Training Camp?

- What are you looking for from Training Camp?

- Favorite Training Camp moments?

Grab your Lake Monster Beer or beverage of choice and join us for a fun show! SKOL Vikings!

