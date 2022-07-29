Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 29 July 2022

The end of another week is here, ladies and gentlemen, as it’s time for your Friday Open Thread at your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. Camp is in full swing, and there’s plenty of other stuff to talk about, too.

Since we last brought you an Open Thread. . .

Warren’s back! And he’s taking a look at the new culture that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell are trying to build in Minnesota.

Our Five Good Questions series with Football Outsiders continued with a question about everyone’s favorite topic. You already know what it is.

Vikings Happy Hour warns you: Don’t sleep on the Minnesota Vikings

This year’s Minnesota Vikings Business Summit helped sponsors get the most out of their relationship with the team.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has gotten another bit of praise, this time from Pro Football Focus.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: