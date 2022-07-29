Vikings to induct Jared Allen into team’s Ring of Honor

For the team’s first time back at U.S. Bank Stadium since they ended the 2021 regular season with a win over the Chicago Bears, new coach Kevin O’Connell brought in a big name to talk to the team in the form of future Hall of Fame defensive end Jared Allen. Allen gave a speech to the team, after which, O’Connell directed everyone’s attention to the big screen for a video to show what a great player Allen had been during his time in Minnesota.

At the end of that video was an even bigger surprise.

The video concluded with the breaking news that Allen would be the 27th person to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor. This will take place during a ceremony at halftime of the Vikings’ game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8.

The Vikings paid a hefty price for Allen’s services, sending a first-round pick and two third-round picks to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Allen before the 2008 NFL Draft. Allen spent six years with the Vikings, totaling 85.5 sacks during that time. Nobody in the NFL had more sacks over that six-year period than Allen did. That included a 22-sack campaign that saw him nearly set the single-season sack record in what was otherwise a dismal 2011 season for the Vikings.

Allen got passed over for an opportunity for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this past year, his third time on the ballot. He’s still going to have his name carved into Vikings’ history forever, but he’s going to have it up at U.S. Bank Stadium before his bust is revealed in Canton.

Congratulations to Jared Allen on his upcoming induction into the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor!