Osborn Leap?

If you could script the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season, would you have K.J. Osborn take another leap in his performance and skill? Is he capable of becoming a true wide receiver 2 in quality and production? How will the Kevin O’Connell offense use him? Will that make the difference? We hear about the Cooper Kupp role and how Justin Jefferson would be perfect for it. However, is there another way to divide that up to use both Jefferson and Osborn to their strengths and get even more production? There is an argument that says yes.

The Vikings have continued to look for a solid punt returner. They haven’t had one since Marcus Sherels who was one of the best in Vikings history. Punt returning is one of the most difficult positions on the team. The ability to track a football that is spinning and tumbling in various trajectories, all while players bear down on you at full speed. After you catch that ball with little space, you need to decide in a split second what course of action to take so as not to get tackled. Who will that be in 2022? Jalen Nailor confirmed this week that he is competing for that position. Who else is in the competition? Who do you think will take this crucial spot on the team?

Speaking of snap decisions having to be made just like a punt returner, Darren and Dave will roll through some quick questions and answers. The question is coming in at you like a punt that is fluttering and the wind is moving it. Make your decision quickly as your Vikings and fans are counting on you.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

