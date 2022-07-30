Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 30-31 July 2022

We have made it all the way through the month of July, ladies and gentlemen, and in just about two weeks we will be watching the first preseason game of the year for our Minnesota Vikings as they head to the big Roomba in the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s plenty going on before that, though!

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We asked Football Outsiders what the strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team are as part of our series for this week.

The team has announced that Jared Allen will be the next member of the Vikings to be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: