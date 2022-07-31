Minnesota Vikings 2022 Training Camp is underway in preparation for the season. Darren and Dave will look into the happenings of the week and who has shown potential to win spots as starters and on the team. They are still in shorts and shells and won’t wear full pads until Monday. There is still a lot to see and we thank our favorite local beat writers for helping us take it all in. Position battles and rookies have us loving it!

The biggest controversy came out this week when GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah gave an interview to USA Today’s Jori Epstein. He talked about the one spot you really get nervous about during a rebuild is the quarterback position. Obviously, you have to get that right no matter what team, what GM or Head Coach. Elite QBs have a better chance of making the Super Bowl but they are rare. He gave Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as examples. But what about Kirk Cousins? The Vikingsphere, especially on Twitter and Reddit, went wild over that one. Was Kwesi wrong?

The Pro Football Hall of Fame snubbed Jim Marshall yet again. Unfortunately for Vikings fans and especially the older crowd that remember watching him dominate along with the rest of the Purple People Eaters, it came as another disappointment. Will he ever get in?

Also, we would like to extend our congratulations to Jared Allen for being inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor. The Vikings legend not only leads the team in single-season sacks but with his master mullet and gregarious nature is a huge fan and team favorite. We hope he ends up right next to Kevin Willians so they can continue side by side like they are in our memories.

Darren Campbell and David Stefano are the Two Old Bloggers. Both started their public commentary on the Vikings two decades ago on various blogs. They now do it via live streams on YouTube and Facebook. We appreciate your team fandom and that you take the time to enjoy it with us.

Here are the themes for the show:

Theme #1: Training camp gets rolling

Theme #2: When your GM admits you aren’t elite

Theme #3: Jim Marshall Hall of Fame snub …again

Join us for your Minnesota Vikings talk amongst Two Old Bloggers and join the conversation! Fan with us!!! Come join the @Climb_ThePocket ’s & @DailyNorseman’s blogger show with Darren @KickassblogVike and Dave @Luft_Krigare, and enjoy an OUTSTANDING brew from @LakeMonsterBrew.