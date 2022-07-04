Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 4 July 2022

Happy Monday, everybody, and Happy Independence Day to all of our readers in America (which, I assume, is the majority of folks). It’s probably going to be a pretty slow day, but that’s alright. . .we’re only about three weeks away from Minnesota Vikings rookies reporting to Training Camp!

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

Our readers are fairly positive about the topics we presented in our last SB Nation Reacts survey. That’s cool.

Two Old Bloggers talk about whether or not K.J. Osborn can make a big leap this upcoming season, among other topics.

Mark asks when the Vikings should do Justin Jefferson’s extension. My answer? Yesterday.

