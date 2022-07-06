Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 6 July 2022

It’s that day again, ladies and gentlemen! Yes, we’re halfway through the week here on your favorite Minnesota Vikings website. . .yes, there was a holiday on Monday so it might not seem like the halfway point, but that’s where we are.

Another slow news day yesterday, as the only story we brought you had to do with defensive end Danielle Hunter garnering an Honorable Mention among ESPN’s best pass rushers in the NFL despite only playing in seven games over the past two seasons. That’s still pretty good, I think.

Again, we all know the rules, but in case someone is new: