Hey, let’s talk about Kirk Cousins some more!

Apologies for the lack of an Open Thread for the weekend, folks. . .yours truly has been on the road again this weekend and didn’t get one posted, so feel free to continue using Friday’s thread and we’ll have a new one up on Monday.

For now, I wanted to share something that I participated in a while back about everyone’s favorite Minnesota Vikings-related topic. . .that’s right, it’s another Kirk Cousins discussion. Whoopee!

The folks from Sportsnaut have put together a pretty lengthy article about Cousins, and it includes a video that a number of writers with knowledge about the Vikings were asked to participate in. It delves into a number of topics. . .most of which have been discussed in this space quite a bit. . .including whether or not the Vikings can get to and/or win a Super Bowl with Cousins at quarterback.

If the embed doesn’t work for you for some reason, you can get the video in the article linked above.

Spoiler: I make the declaration that the Vikings can win a Super Bowl with Cousins at the helm, which is likely going to make me persona non grata on my own damn website. Ah, well.

There are a lot of smart people involved with the article and the video, such as Chad Graff from The Athletic and Chris Tomasson from the St. Paul Pioneer Press. It isn’t a particularly long video, so if you’ve got some time feel free to check it out.