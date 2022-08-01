Minnesota Vikings News and Links, 1 August 2022

Welcome to football, ladies and gentlemen! The Minnesota Vikings will have their first padded practice of the year today, and we are less than two weeks away from the preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. How great is that, eh?

Since the last time we brought you an Open Thread. . .

We finished our Five Good Questions series with Football Outsiders by learning that this year’s projections like the purple. A lot.

Warren takes a look at what we should expect from the Minnesota offense this season.

Two Old Bloggers take a look at recent comments from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and ask: Was Kwesi Wrong?

There are some intriguing battles to keep an eye on as Training Camp rolls on. Here are some of them.

Something a bit different for our media selection today: Quite possibly the greatest five minutes in game show history, brought to you by the late, great Gilbert Gottfried.

