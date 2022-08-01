Nate Hairston comes off of Non-Football Injury list

Before Training Camp started, the Minnesota Vikings declared three members of the roster as not ready to practice with the team. On Monday, the status of one of those players changed.

The team has activated cornerback Nate Hairston from the Non-Football Injury list. He was out there practicing with his teammates at today’s first padded practice at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.

Hairston is competing for a spot on the cornerback depth chart and the special teams after following new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell from Denver. No clarification has been given. . .at least that I’ve seen. . .as to the nature of what caused the Vikings to place him on the NFI list prior to practices starting, but I suppose at this point it doesn’t really make any difference.

With Hairston’s activation, the Vikings don’t have any players on the NFI list. They do have two players on the Physically Unable to Perform list in receiver Blake Proehl and linebacker Ryan Connelly. Both of those players are recovering from torn ACLs that they suffered last season.